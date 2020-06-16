Inside the Soundtrack to ‘Insecure’ With Music Supervisor Kier Lehman – Variety

The HBO sequence “Insecure” excels at bringing seismic breakups to the display screen, however season 4’s Issa-Molly rancor took issues to “the subsequent stage,” says music supervisor Kier Lehman, reflecting on the previous 10 episodes. “I used to be like, ‘Okay, one other season, how are they going to develop these storylines and hold it fascinating,’ ” he remembers. “And as I began studying the scripts, I might see they had been increasing the storylines and the feelings that we touched on in these tales, getting deeper into these characters.”

The identical may very well be stated of Lehman’s contributions to the most up-to-date season. Amongst his inventive strokes: mixing Latin music with the established sound of the present, which included producing an authentic tune in Spanish unofficially titled “the Mexican Thanksgiving tune.” Much more bold: he deliberate Inglewood’s reply to Coachella: Issa’s block occasion. Impressed by Issa’s disastrous women’ journey to Beychella final season — the episode titled “Beyonce or Bust” — Issa curated a celebration of native black tradition in a neighborhood that’s quickly gentrifying.

Nevertheless it was really up to Lehman to make it occur, and that included getting a buzz-y headliner — Vince Staples — on board. “We forged the pageant, we wrangled the artists, we bought all people there, we curated the timing of when everybody would carry out on stage and which tune they’d sing and nonetheless had a full episode’s value of songs as effectively,” he says. The general aim? Making certain that the block occasion didn’t appear like a farmer’s market. Mission achieved.

With the official season 4 soundtrack to “Insecure” simply out by way of Atlantic Data, and that includes such tracks as Cautious Clay’s “Reaching” (Feat. Alex Isley) and Yung Child Tate’s “By no means Lonely” (Feat. Jozzy), Lehman appears to be like again at his work on the sequence.

What had been the greatest challenges of the block occasion episode for you? All of it?

The large challenges had been casting the performers and ensuring that everyone match with our storyline about celebrating Inglewood and South L.A. and to ensure that we had been presenting artists from that space. Issa accredited all the artists and the songs that they had been going to carry out. We additionally had to be certain all people seemed the half: I had to [figure out] who was going to have a band on digital camera or are they going to have a DJ and what was their efficiency going to appear like? I used to be on set a bunch of the days after they had been taking pictures these scenes on the avenue and ensuring that all the things went easily on set. We had to schedule the performances round the time of day as a result of that was vital to the story.

Was the clearance course of any harder as a result of the songs had been carried out stay?

It was powerful as a result of the deadlines had been actually tight. We had to be certain all of the music was cleared upfront since we dedicated to it on digital camera — there was no method to change it later. Most of the songs we used had by no means been cleared for movie and TV earlier than so the back-office negotiations hadn’t occurred but. They wanted to rush to do all of that … and there have been different songwriters concerned or there have been samples concerned in a few of the songs. It’s all the time one thing. So it did get bushy with these clearances however we bought all the things buttoned up and delivered in time.

How did you resolve on Vince Staples for the headliner?

We put collectively a brief checklist of artists with the stature of a headliner who would make sense for that viewers and in the pageant. I’ve labored with Vince earlier than on many tasks and he’s all the time nice to take care of.

Vince additionally shared a humorous scene with Issa’s character. Do you know he had comedian timing? Or that he might even act?

No. This second had all the time been in the script — Issa interacting with the headliner and having that typical artists-demanding-crazy-things-on-their-rider second. I had to travel with him and his workforce to determine what these foolish calls for had been going to be — what he desires to have in his backstage space. After which the writers took some liberties and made up some issues that may be humorous. He went with it and had fun. He introduced the power to carry out that tune [“Fun”] — 5 or 6 occasions — and every time he had the similar stage of power. The group cherished it. They had been extras however they’d a extremely good time.

What sort of suggestions have you ever obtained over the years from artists that you simply’ve uncovered on the present and helped to break?

It’s positively the most rewarding a part of the job. After we go to them and begin clearing the songs, they’re very excited to be part of it. After which as soon as the present airs, I get notes from artists telling me about what modified of their careers or their fan bases. I like seeing them get extra Twitter followers and other people discovering their songs. Issa deserves a ton of the credit score for making a platform for all of those artists to have a spot to expose their music, but additionally placing all of this music in the context of this present and the setting — the location helps to give a deeper connection for the followers.

Is it secure to assume that the clearance course of is remarkably simpler since season one thanks to the success of the present?

In season one, it was numerous explaining what the present is about. Folks could have recognized Issa from “Awkward Black Lady,” however we had to work arduous to get clearances. I’d say in some methods it’s simpler now in that we’ve outlined a sound for the present and other people submit music with out us having to attain out numerous occasions. That helps nevertheless it’s nonetheless numerous work drawback fixing with the clearances though individuals know the present.

Is hip-hop more difficult to clear as a result of it so typically entails samples?

Sure, precisely. It entails numerous samples. Though with these pop and R&B songs, there are numerous writers concerned and that makes issues tough. If there are ten individuals we’ve to clear for one tune and they usually’re nonetheless negotiating the splits, we’ve to push them to end.

It’s fairly groundbreaking for an actress to get her personal label. What does that say about Issa Rae and the cultural influence of the present?

It says so much about Issa’s reference to the viewers and the method that we use music on the present — the way it’s change into such an integral and talked-about half — and the artists which have been uncovered or gotten a lift by means of the present. There’s been a motion of recent various R&B music that we had been in a position to champion and all of it coincided [with making] the present a robust place to come and uncover that new music. The present is an outlet — a spot to come if you happen to like the sound that we’ve created. Labels and streaming corporations want curators to give music context when it’s launched and to assist to usher in followers.

Why do you suppose TV exhibits like “Insecure” have taken over a few of the roles that document labels and radio stations historically performed?

You used to go to a sure document label as a result of it was going to be a sure high quality or style. And now they’re larger corporations, in order that they have such a wider vary. Radio stations are fairly homogenized as of late they usually’re not taking part in numerous new music. And with streaming providers, the place do you begin? As a result of there’s simply a lot music on the market. So having a spot the place you possibly can go and say, “Oh yeah, I like the music on ‘Insecure.’ Let me simply go to that playlist.” You already know what you’re going to get. Folks don’t have numerous time to spend looking out however they need music they will join with.

How would you characterize the sound that you simply’ve created?

It’s West Coast-influenced and a robust feminine illustration of life in — I used to be going to say in LA, however it’s actually simply people who find themselves of their twenties and thirties who’re changing into grown-ups. It was intentional to function numerous feminine artists from the starting. Issa and I talked about it as a platform for feminine artists, unbiased artists, Los Angeles artists, after all.

On the different hand, utilizing Lizzo’s “Fact Hurts” in a bar scene feels six months in the past, no?

It was large. And that’s partly why we used it. When that tune comes on, all people — white individuals, black individuals — sings alongside. We did have a look at another songs and we went backwards and forwards, however that was the most present and related [at that time]. … I’ll says that Lizzo is anyone we’ve utilized in the present earlier than after which took off and blew up past anyone’s expectations. And so it was about: What’s the tune that’s going to come on and get all people hyped — even the white individuals — however is perhaps one thing that Issa and Lawrence are over. They usually’re irritated that everyone else is so excited.

Do you have got any favorites from the season 4 soundtrack and why do you suppose they resonated with followers of the present?

Kirby has been submitting songs to the present for a short while however discovered her sound and her voice not too long ago. We had been in a position to function her tune “Kool-Support” this season and she or he’s change into a kind of voices that’s actually linked to the present. And Child Rose is an artist each Issa and I fell in love with over the previous 12 months. We’re each large followers of the tune “Present Me,” which performs when she and Lawrence have intercourse. It’s such an vital scene and we had been excited to have the ability to function it in that second. We had been involved with the artist about hoping that we may very well be the first place to use that tune and so we’re pleased that they had been in a position to maintain it for us. And Younger Child Tate is anyone who Issa has change into a fan of, and she or he ended up creating some new music for the present. Her music has numerous power, which we love, and lyrically, it’s a extremely blunt and trustworthy tackle relationships that clearly suits very well on our present.

Personally, I cherished that the use of Mya’s “Case of the Ex.” What was your motive behind that call?

We bought an enormous response from that on-line. Folks had been hyped to hear that tune. We’ve achieved that somewhat bit in the previous and Issa needed deliver again these moments of a tune that you’ve for this nostalgia however you haven’t heard in a short while and we put it on this new context. [“Case of the Ex”] helped you to understand how course of the second you had been watching since you’re seeing [Lawrence] reconnect with Issa and also you’re undecided how to take it. However then you definitely hear that tune play and also you’re like, “Oh no! Oh, shit. One thing goes to go down.”

This was a super-sexy season total however how do artists really feel about getting used as the soundtrack for intercourse scenes?

No person has ever had an issue with being featured in a intercourse scene, however I do have to clarify and be upfront about it. The artists get it. They’re not essentially as protecting or as involved with their tune being performed in a intercourse scene. Nevertheless it’s positively one thing that we’ve bought to current truthfully.

The protests towards police violence that additionally raised consciousness for the Black Lives Matter motion befell in L.A. as the season was airing. “Insecure” has all the time been a celebration of black love and black lives in addition to black music. How does it really feel to be part of such an vital present?

I like being part of a challenge that presents black lives of their full vary of actuality. And it’s a platform to help numerous black artists financially and to assist them achieve extra followers and extra publicity. That’s rewarding for me generally, however particularly now on this time once we can actually assist artists.

Do you suppose we’ll see a resurgence in political music and protest songs?

The powerful half is [writing] one thing that transcends simply being a protest tune and goes past to join with all people emotionally or is one thing you need to sing alongside to. However I’m certain that individuals are going to be impressed by this second and this time. And I look ahead to all of the wonderful artwork that’s going to come out of it.