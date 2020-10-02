Inside video of Atal Tunnel revealed, PM Modi will inaugurate at 10 pm on Saturday

new Delhi: The inside video has surfaced before the inauguration of the country’s strategically important and all-weather open Atal tunnel. Let us know that PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate this tunnel on Saturday, 3 October at 10 am. The special thing is that with the preparation of this tunnel, the distance between Manali to Leh will be reduced by 46 km and the journey time will also be reduced by 4 to 5 hours. Modi will also take part in a public event in Solang Valley after the inauguration ceremony of this tunnel under the leadership of PM Modi Lahaul Spiti. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also be present along with the Prime Minister. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate world’s longest tunnel in Rohtang on October 3

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. https://t.co/az0eDEN8MR pic.twitter.com/cfXwDcmo3d Also Read – Fit India Dialogue: PM Modi asked Virat Kohli, do you also have to go through the YO-YO test, know what the team India captain responded – ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020 Also Read – Fit India Movement 2020: Discussion on PM Modi’s fitness, opened this secret regarding his health

Special things

– Atal Tunnel built of Rs. 3,300 crores is very important from the perspective of defense of the country

– Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world

– 9.02 km length is inverted tunnel

– Will keep Manali connected with Lahaul Spiti Valley throughout the year

– Earlier, Lahaul Spiti valley was cut off from the rest for 6 months due to heavy snowfall.

– Alat tunnel built in the middle of Pir Panjal mountain range of Himalayas

– The tunnel has been built with state-of-the-art features at an altitude of about 3000 thousand meters above sea level.

– The southern portal of the Atal tunnel is 25 km from Manali at an altitude of 3,060 meters.

– North Portal is located near the village of Tising, Sisu in Lahaul Valley at an altitude of 3,071 meters.

– Horseshoe shaped two lane tunnel has 8 meter wide road

– Atal tunnel height is 5.525 meters

– The Atal tunnel is designed for 3000 cars and 1500 trucks per day.

– The maximum speed of vehicles inside the Atal Tunnel will be 80 kilometers per hour.

Explain that the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee had decided to construct this strategically important tunnel under the Rohtang Pass and the foundation stone of the contact route was laid on the southern portal of the tunnel on 26 May 2002. In December 2019, the Modi government decided to name the tunnel as Atal Tunnel in honor of the former Prime Minister, who died last year. (Input: agency)