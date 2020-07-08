Insiders Question The Effectiveness Of Disabling Comments On Entertainment Information; “Sulli Act” Reportedly No Longer In Talks

Following the current shutdown of the remark sections of leisure information articles on Korea’s fundamental portal websites, EDaily spoke to insiders who stated that extra must be achieved to fight malicious feedback.

Not too long ago, the portal Nate adopted Naver and Daum in making the choice to disable the remark function on its articles about leisure information. The change went into impact on July 7.

Nevertheless, EDaily reported that day that many individuals within the leisure trade are saying that merely stopping folks from commenting on information article doesn’t result in a lower in malicious feedback total. The outlet states that many insiders say, “The malicious feedback aren’t lowering. You’re simply not seeing them.” They’re due to this fact calling for substantial countermeasures.

Kakao’s Daum tentatively disabled the remark function final October and each Daum and the messaging app Kakao Discuss eliminated associated searches for folks. Daum additionally took down the show of realtime trending searches on its website. In March, Naver tentatively suspended feedback on its leisure information articles and disabled associated search phrases for names, and it later revamped its response emojis to take away the “indignant” response on leisure articles.

EDaily says that whereas it appeared that malicious feedback lessened following Daum and Naver closing down the sections, malicious commenters have widened their radius by shifting over to social media and YouTube, and their posts have turn out to be rampant. It’s additionally reported that there’s been a fast enhance in instances of individuals going on to a star’s social media account to depart them malicious feedback there as a substitute, with the most typical technique being by means of Instagram direct messages (DMs). That is changing into a very critical situation contemplating that DMs enable folks to ship overt and direct malicious feedback to celebrities with out others with the ability to see them.

Stars struggling on account of these malicious feedback are combating again by vowing to “take authorized motion” and “present no leniency,” however EDaily notes that the downside itself isn’t eradicated since folks stroll away with only a wonderful, principally a slap on the wrist.

Following Sulli’s passing final yr, lawmakers proposed a invoice generally known as the “Sulli Act” that aimed to counter malicious feedback. Nevertheless, it wasn’t in a position to be handed by means of the total session earlier than the top of the 20th Nationwide Meeting, and EDaily states that it’s basically off the desk now. The outlet quotes a supply within the political sphere as saying, “In order for the ‘Sulli Act’ to go, it must be proposed once more to the 21st Nationwide Meeting and go by means of the total session. Nevertheless, there’s at present no meeting member that can suggest a invoice about that, and curiosity in it has actually dropped as properly.”

EDaily stories that there are additionally combined opinions on-line in regards to the shutdown of the remark function. Some netizens agree with the measure and say, “It’s the easiest way to scale back publicity to malicious feedback.” Others are skeptical about it and say that the matter could be handled if the portals appointed extra workers to watch feedback or that disabling the feedback is just a brief repair. Some are additionally calling for an finish to the show of realtime search phrase rankings.

Many individuals within the trade additionally see the shutdown as one thing that may quickly lower malicious feedback however doesn’t stamp out the difficulty.

A supply known as “A” who works in administration for a number of idols stated, “Somewhat than closing down leisure information feedback, the precedence needs to be making it so that individuals don’t simply retrieve sensational articles and posts in a search.”

One other trade insider known as “B” informed EDaily, “Via a rise in monitoring and filtering, measures have to be put in place so that individuals can’t simply go away malicious feedback.” In addition they instructed that using a quasi-real-name system needs to be rigorously thought of. This quasi-real-name system most probably refers to earlier requires a system the place commenters’ IDs and IP addresses would made seen.

Some celebrities have shared optimistic reactions to the shutdown of the remark sections, reminiscent of EXID’s Hani expressing her gratitude over the truth that each she and her dad and mom not must see malicious feedback about her on information articles. Nonetheless, EDaily’s report illustrates that many within the trade are hoping that extra will probably be achieved to fight the difficulty.

