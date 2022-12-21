InSight’s work on Mars has come to an end: NASA fails to communicate with the robot

The latest image sent by InSight from Mars (Twitter: @NASAInSight)

After four years of silent but arduous work in the red desert of Martethe robot InSight from NASA seems to have reached the end of its operations.

The US space agency team knew that the rover’s power levels had shown significant drops in recent months due to dust coating its solar panels.

This Sunday, InSight did not respond to communications from Earthwhich inclines scientists to think that the message received two days earlier would have been the last.

“It is assumed that InSight may have reached the end of its operations,” they said late Monday, adding that “it is unknown what caused the change in its power.”

However, the device will continue to try to connect.

In turn, this Monday InSight sent what is possibly its last photo from mars. NASA shared the image on Twitter along with a message on behalf of the robot.

“My battery is really low, this may be the last image I can send. Do not worry about my: my time here has been productive and serene. If I can, I’ll keep in touch with my mission team, but soon I’ll be out of signal. Thank you for being with me,” the agency wrote.

InSight has been in space for years. landed on mars in 2018, after six and a half months of space travel and 480 million kilometers traveled. The NASA probe landed in November of that year on the Martian plain of Elysiumallowing humanity for the first time to put its ear to the ground of the planet.

Thanks to her long stay there, she became the first spacecraft to document a Marsism -that is, a Mars earthquake-. He even found more than 1,300 of them -including several caused by meteoroid impacts- thanks to their French-made seismometer.

The earthquake The most recent detected by InSight was earlier this year and it shook the ground for at least six hours, NASA said.

The tremors are too quiet to be picked up by the human ear but thanks to the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS)the device was able to send audio snippets of them back to Earth.

InSight managed to capture more than 1,300 earthquakes and earthquakes on Mars (Europa Press)

On the other hand, last week, scientists revealed that the robot achieved another milestone and captured a swirl of Martian dust in images and sound. In a stroke of luck, the spinning dust column blew directly onto the lander in 2021, when its microphone was on.

However, the other instrument and main piece of the module, only found problems.

It’s about a german digging device whose function is to measure the temperature inside Mars. This never got deeper than half a meter, well below the five provided by the agency. That is why NASA gave him up for dead almost two years ago.

In any case, there are still two active NASA rovers on Mars. They are Curiositywhich has traveled the surface since 2012, and Perseverancewhich arrived at the beginning of last year.

