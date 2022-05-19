Insomniac will donate $50,000 for the right to abortion, but PlayStation prohibits talking about it

Jim Ryan, CEO of the company, asked a few days ago to respect the diversity of internal opinions and those of its public.

The arson attack among the employees of PlayStation by Jim Ryanchairman and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, and his stance on the topical abortion rights debate in USA it is far from closed. Following the executive’s controversial email a few days ago, Insomniac Games’ intention to donate $50,000 to the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP) was revealed yesterday.

Through the PlayStation Cares program, the manufacturer has agreed to match this and any other donations made by its employees. In addition, Sony will launch an initiative to provide financial assistance to female workers who must travel to different states to receive reproductive care. However, we read in The Washington Post, the multinational remains firm in its position of respecting different opinions, so it will not communicate these donations.

In fact, employees are prohibited from the team behind Marvel’s Spider-Man and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart explicitly mention Insomniac or Sony in case they decide to retweet any announcement WRRAP might make.

“[Sony Interactive Entertainment] will not endorse any statement from any study on the subject of reproductive rights. We fight hard for this, but we didn’t get it“, can be read in an internal email from Ted Price, CEO of Insomniac Games, which The Washington Post has been able to access.

Bungie has publicly shown its support for the right to abortionIn this way, and unlike Bungie, with a sale operation to Sony underway, Insomniac Games and any other company team will not be able to publicly show themselves in favor of the right to abortion on social networks, awakening misgivings about respect for freedom of expression of the company in its workers.

All this controversy comes a few days after an email from Jim Ryan where the head of PlayStation urged employees to “respect the diversity of opinions” on the right to abortion, to later dedicate five paragraphs to talk about the first birthday of his two cats. In the executive’s words, the company must respect a wide variety of points of view among its employees and userseven if that means not always agreeing.

