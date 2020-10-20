Inspired by the Blind Pig and Save Our Levels? Here’s How You Can Help

Between the Save Our Levels Pageant — which featured distinctive performances from Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers and many extra — and the high-profile Biden-Harris marketing campaign advert that highlighted Michigan’s legendary nightclub the Blind Pig, it was an enormous weekend for America’s unbiased live performance venues. The Democratic presidential ticket and one in all the world’s largest firms, Google — which, through YouTube, introduced the #SOSFest with the Nationwide Unbiased Venues Assn. — got here out sturdy for the venues, that are going through dire circumstances as the pandemic heads into its eighth month.
Whereas the $10 billion Save Our Levels Act is a part of the bigger Heroes Act, Congress and the president have been taking part in politics with it for weeks and it appears unlikely to cross any time quickly — and some 90% of America’s unbiased music venues anticipate to close down inside the subsequent few months if they don’t obtain federal support, in line with a NIVA ballot performed in June.
However there are a number of methods that you may assist — and whilst you’re serving to, watch these on-demand performances from #SOSFest, together with Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews, the Roots, Brittany Howard, G-Eazy, Leon Bridges, YG, Finneas, Phoebe Bridgers and many extra. (On-demand #SOSFEST Efficiency Hyperlinks: FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY)
- Purchase #SOSFEST Merch: HERE To commemorate this weekend’s occasion, #SOSFEST commissioned vintage-style live performance posters for every of the 35 performances created by native artists from every metropolis.
- Donate to the NIVA Emergency Reduction Fund on YouTube and SaveOurStages.com.
- If a present is canceled or postponed at an unbiased venue, don’t request a money refund. It’s higher to ask for a credit score for a future present or simply donate it to the venue.
- Purchase present playing cards to your favourite venues.
- Donate to unbiased venues immediately right here: https://lyte.com/covid19relief/
- Donate to NIVA’s common operation fund right here: https://www.nivassoc.org/support-niva
- Purchase merch right here: https://www.nivassoc.org/merch
