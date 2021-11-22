Instagram and FB Messenger continue without end-to-end encryption, and we will have to wait until 2023 for this protection

End-to-end encryption is elusive for Meta empire. WhatsApp has had it by default for a long time (since 2014, although the encryption of the backups that we keep in the cloud was only implemented last October) and Meta had announced that it would reach the rest of the apps by default (Facebook Messenger and Instagram) in 2022, but ultimately it will not be like that.

The company’s reason for delaying this security protection is that they want to take the time to get it right. In a column published in The Telegraph, Antigone Davis, Global Head of Safety at Meta, states that “we are taking our time to get it right.” According to his words, end-to-end encryption will hit global “sometime in 2023”.

It must be remembered that both applications have been interconnected for more than a year and that it became mandatory to accept the integration a few weeks ago in order to continue using Messenger. Despite the demands that we receive from these platforms to accept their regulations, end-to-end encryption protection set by default does not exist.

Facebook Messenger and Instagram have end-to-end encryption, but it is not enabled by default. On Facebook Messenger secret conversations are encrypted, while on Instagram an E2EE conversation must be started manually by selecting this option. In 2016

Already in May we remembered how two years after Mark Zuckerberg affirmed on Facebook F8 2019 that “the future is private”, Instagram and Facebook Messenger conversations were still unencrypted by default.

From the company they said that “we are working hard to incorporate end-to-end encryption by default to all of our services courier. This will protect people’s private messages and mean that only the sender and recipient, not even us, will be able to access their messages. “