Instagram Blurs Madonna Post Sharing Discredited COVID-19 Cure Video

Instagram blurred a discredited coronavirus conspiracy idea viral video posted by pop icon Madonna on Instagram with a caption stating: “False Info – Reviewed by impartial fact-checkers.” The video was subsequently deleted from Madonna’s Instagram web page.

The video is by Houston-based Dr. Stella Immanuel who advocates hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment.

“The Fact will set us all Free! However some individuals don’t need to hear the reality. Particularly the individuals in energy who stand to earn cash from this lengthy drawn out seek for a vaccine Which has been confirmed and has been obtainable for months. They’d fairly let concern management them and let the wealthy get richer and the poor and sick get sicker. This lady is my hero Thanks, Stella Immanuel,” Madonna captioned the video.

Madonna has 15.four million followers on Instagram.

The video was posted on Monday the place a bunch figuring out themselves as “America’s Frontline Docs” and carrying white medical coats spoke in entrance of the Supreme Court docket in Washington, claiming that hydroxychloroquine is an efficient coronavirus therapy. It was taken down by Fb, Twitter and YouTube for spreading misinformation, however not earlier than it reached tens of millions, due to being tweeted by Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

President Trump has described Immanuel as “an necessary voice.”

Trump’s new favourite Physician-Freak, Stella Immanuel claims gynecological probs come up from having intercourse with demons or witches…she alleges alien DNA is utilized in medical remedies…& that science is creating vaccines that immunize in opposition to turning into non secular!pic.twitter.com/Jcl4Rc6zYf — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) July 28, 2020

Whereas the video was on Madonna’s web page, a number of protested in opposition to it, together with pop star Annie Lennox, who posted: “That is utter insanity!!! I can’t consider that you’re endorsing this harmful quackery. Hopefully your web site has been hacked and also you’re nearly to clarify it.”