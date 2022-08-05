Instagram expands its bet on NFT to 100 countries as this market deflates. Meta could compete with OpenSea

At a key moment for the future of Meta, after presenting the first losses of Facebook and having to back down on its ambitious plans to focus Instagram on its Reels after massive complaints from its users, Mark Zuckerberg’s signature arrives with a novelty: expands its bet on NFTs.

this had started early 2022 in test mode. Everything, despite the fact that the NFT craze has been deflating almost faster than the momentum it experienced at its arrival.

With this announcement, Instagram has decided to become the competition of platforms such as OpenSea, which arrived on the market in 2021 to allow the purchase and sale of these digital assets. At the moment, Instagram users can include NFT in their feed and messagess, as well as in the augmented reality stickers of the Stories.

the creators and NFT collectors are tagged for attribution. You can’t buy or sell NFTs on Instagram just yet, but that time is likely to come soon.

To start this, the leader of Meta does it in a peculiar way that has been showing a photo of Mark Zuckerberg as a child playing baseball that will soon be NFT, according to the mogul himself has said. The expansion of digital collectible NFTs reaches 100 more countries on Instagram and now integrates with Coinbase Wallet and with Dapper.

Earlier this year, Instagram began testing digital collectibles on Instagram. Now the firm has expanded the possibility for individuals, creators, companies and collectors Share the digital collectibles you have created or own.

Additionally, Instagram now supports wallet connections with Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, and Dapper Wallet. The Supported blockchains include Ethereum, Polygon and Flow.

The goal is that artists or photographers like Natalie Amrossi (@misshattan) can promote their works in NFT format. There are no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on Instagram.

This bet on NFTs could be based on the idea that somehow these collectibles will explode in value when combine with the virtual and augmented reality spaces that Zuckerberg is trying to build with its metaverse that has not just arrived with the great innovation.