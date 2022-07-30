Instagram has stopped its new TikTok-style plans: what was happening that even the Kardashian sisters have complained about

Instagram launched many changes lately that have upset so much to the users that a Change.org was even created to stop it (the campaign is no longer available).

Las Kardashian sisters, big users of this platform, they have also been very actively against the news. Meta’s platform wanted to compete more directly with its great rival, TikTok, and was working in this direction to the chagrin of many people.

The controversy of the last week, in which Meta also recorded the first losses in the history of Facebook (Apple’s fault and its strategy with advertising on iPhones and the metaverse’s fault, above all), has been such that Adam himself Mosseri, the director of Instagram has decided to give an interview to talk about these changes.

“Stop trying to be TikTok,” read the post, originally shared by photographer @illumitati and later shared by many users, “I just want to see pretty pictures of my friends.”

Two of the changes that had begun to roll out will be phased out on the platform. On the one hand, they will arreduce the excessive recommendations that now exist and the contents They will no longer be full screen, just like TikTok does.

A test version of the app that opened photos and videos in full screen had begun to roll out. This was one of the reasons for disgust and will be removed in the next two weeks. Instagram will also reduce the number of recommended posts in the app as it works to improve its algorithms.

This decision shows, positively for users, that Instagram is aware of what they say (the huge campaign that the Kardashians have joined surely helps), but Mosseri has also been critical. The redesigns often draw the ire of users who are hostile to changeBut in this case the high-profile discontent was backed up by Instagram’s own internal data, Mosseri said.

Now the company also plans show users fewer recommendations. On Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that recommended posts and accounts in feeds currently account for about 15% of what is seen when browsing Facebook, and an even higher percentage on Instagram. By the end of 2023, that figure will be around 30%, Zuckerberg said.

Although he did say that “the tendency for users to watch more videos is real, and it predates the rise of TikTok“.