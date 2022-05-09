Instagram joins the NFT trend. But the fashion is running out, and its value, evaporating

Is Instagram going to join the party? of NFTs. Perhaps a few months late due to the little value that is left in these cryptoactives, but perhaps in time to be able to take advantage of the moment of the market.

Adam Mosseri, who is at the helm of Instagram, has just announce that this week they will begin testing these “digital collectibles” with many creators in the United States. What they say at the moment is not surprising, and is in line with what has been done by other social networks such as Twitter: they will allow NFT to be shared.

NFTs on Instagram 🎉 This week we’re beginning to test digital collectibles with a handful of US creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram. There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on IG. See you next week! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/VuJbMVSBDr – Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 9, 2022

Adam Mosseri explains it clearly. Starting this week is the ability for content creators to fill their feed with images that will be marked as “digital collectible” in the app.. Other than that, supporters of such creators likely won’t see any other differences from a simple image uploaded in JPG or PNG, but it’s equally likely that they have mechanisms in place to not pass anything off as NFT.

The head of the social network affirms that Instagram will let you share NFTs for free, which is positive for those who have them, but on the other hand it suggests that there will soon be a plan to monetize them. In fact, these days, somehow having a large uploaded collection can be just as useful in this crypto era as photos were a few years ago. Know what products are bought, which ones are sold and market trends, to process that information and obtain business benefits from there.

The idea will not stay on Instagram, but will also move to Facebookwhere due to the nature of the publications and their usage data by demographics, they do not seem to fit as well, if they do on Instagram.

The thing will not be published, as Vishal Shah, head of the metaverse in Meta has explained that this step in both social networks “will make it easier for people to sell limited edition digital items like NFTsshow them in their digital spaces and even resell them to other people safely”. We will have to wait to see what it really means and under what cryptocurrency it is traded, since the Libra project has come to nothing. Now, according to the Financial Times they are in full development of another.