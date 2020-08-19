Instagram Reels vs Tiktok: Tiktok banned, Instagram reels became the first choice of users

new Delhi: Instagram Reels has become the most popular app for young Indians in its absence, after TikTok was banned in India. 7 out of 10 (aged 18-29) youth said that they would prefer to use Instagram reels as a platform to share videos. This information was given in a new report on Tuesday. According to data provided by UGOV, an Internet-based market research and data analytics firm, nearly two-thirds of urban Indians (65 percent) said they could turn to alternatives in the absence of Chinese short-video making app TickTalk, or You can start using such video apps which are basically Indian or non-Chinese. Also Read – Mukesh Ambani preparing to buy Tik Tok? RIL’s ongoing conversation with Bytedance

Millennials (69 percent) are more likely to turn to Ticktock’s option than GenZ (54 percent). Similarly, men (70 percent vs. 59 percent) are more likely to have the same view than women. Deepa Bhatia, general manager of UGOV India, said, “The government’s decision to ban TicketTock with Chinese apps presents an opportunity for domestic players who are preparing to take advantage of this situation.” He said, “Therefore, it is necessary to meet the needs of the people and understand their choice.” Also Read – President Donald Trump, tightened on TikTok, orders given to Chinese company to sell TickTock’s US property

About 68 percent of content creators said they were likely to switch to the Indian or non-Chinese versions of the video sharing app. When presented with a list of options, Instagram Reels tops the list of apps people will use in the future. The platform, which is Facebook’s response to Ticketcock, has been welcomed by more than 6 in 10 (62 percent) urban Indians who claim to have tried to use it and is likely to continue using it. Also Read – 20 items including laptops, DSLR are going to be expensive, the government has increased duty on external products