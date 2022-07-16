Instagram subscriptions arrive. Another way to pay to see exclusive content

It was no surprise that Instagram was testing a subscription system as an additional monetization avenue for content creators. In January we told you about how it worked through the tests that were carried out in the United States. Now, it has been Adam Mosseri himself, responsible for the platform, who has revealed the imminent launch of this new system to Instagram.

The platform officially announces the launch of subscriptions for content creatorswhere through a monthly payment, it will be possible to receive exclusive content in the form of posts, Reels, or even private messages from the influencers who use these benefits.

A new way for content creators to engage with their fans

Voluntarily paying an internet content creator to support their work is something that until recently we only saw on platforms such as YouTube or Twitch. However, little by little These types of systems have also been integrated into social networks, yet another way for influencers to monetize their content. Twitter already did it a while ago, as did TikTok and others. And now it was Instagram’s turn.

📣 Subscriptions Update 📣 Subscriptions are a great way for creators to have a predictable income & for fans to get exclusive content from creators that they love. This update includes:

– Subscriber Chats

– Subscriber Reels

– Subscriber Posts

– Subscriber Home pic.twitter.com/5PzDTcwn8d – Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 14, 2022

Through a video, Adam Mosseri has explained the news that comes to the new Instagram update. And it is that users will be able to receive exclusive content from their favorite content creators through various channels.

On the one hand, there are exclusive chats for subscribers, where the content creator will be able to chat with their fans through direct messages in a chat of up to 30 people. Also, those who subscribe to a content creator, will be able to see exclusive Reels and posts for subscribers. To view this exclusive content, Instagram has enabled a new tab on each creator’s profile to view only this content.

Logically, the content will depend solely on the influencer, because even if these new ways of interacting with the audience are enabled, it will be the content creator who must choose whether to use them or not. Those who decide to subscribe, in addition to these advantages, will have a badge next to their name when they interact through an exclusive post or message.

With its sights set on TikTok, Instagram wants to continue growing towards what it seems to be, a natural evolution of social networks.