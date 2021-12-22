Instagram Top Nine 2021: how to create a collage with the best photos of your profile this year

For several years and when we are in the last days of December, Instagram is full of posts with the same trend: the Best Nine o Top Nine, a collage of the nine most popular photos that the accounts posted throughout the year.

As is customary, at Genbeta we seek to offer you the best option to publish your “Top9” without having to install apps, or offer your data to third parties just to create a simple collage. This time we have chosen to use a website that offers just that, along with a couple of alternatives in which you will at least have to log in with your account.

How to create your Instagram Best Nine 2021





Of all the current popular options to create one of these collages quickly, bestnine.net is basically the only place where you do not have to log in with your Instagram account, or give permissions for anything, or install an app on your mobile.

Here only just enter the username of any public Instagram profile to automatically get the collage with the nine most popular photos of 2021. The problem: the site is experiencing a lot of traffic and the creation of the top 9 can take a long time or fail altogether.

Alternatives to create your Top Nine 2021



2021 Best Nine

An alternative that works fine without installing anything is bestnine.co. Here yes you will have to log in with your Instagram account and give the site permissions to access your profile data and information. The other detail is that if you choose to use it from the web and not installing any of its apps, what you will receive are the nine high resolution photos for you to download and make your own collage.

Yes OK you can take a simple screenshot of the nine photos as they appear, you will notice that they do not look of the best quality in the thumbnail, and also the collage does not fill the spaces if you have photos of different widths. My recommendation is that once you have your top nine, go to the settings of your Instagram account and remove access from the application.

The most complete option





If you don’t mind having to download an application, you can opt for the Top Nine for Instagram app from Beta Labs, although it is only available for iOS, it is perhaps the one that makes the process easier and also gives you options with different free templates to build your collage.

Of course, you have to choose the photos by hand from your profile, it will not automatically generate one with the photos that you ‘like’ the most. Again, after using this app, if it is no longer useful for you, we recommend you go to your Instagram settings and regain access to your account.