Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook may end up blocked in Russia: the Prosecutor’s Office has denounced Meta as an “extremist organization”

The war in Ukraine is not only taking place on the ground, but, as has been the case for a long time with Russia as the main protagonist, it is also taking place on the Internet. In the first place, the context of war has served for Facebook to allow those “affected by the war” to “express feelings towards the invading armed forces as “death to the Russian invaders”. The movement has been controversial in itself and because Meta has changed its stance on the Azov Battalion, a neo-Nazi paramilitary movement that they are now going to allow praise for.

This news has not pleased the Russian government led by Vladimir Putin, and The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has filed a complaint with the Justice so that Meta is considered in the country as an “extremist organization”figure that is used in law with actors such as ETA, ISIS or Al-Qaeda.





This has been the defense of the prosecution, according to El Periódico:

“Given the existence of formal elements of the crimes defined in part 2 of article 205.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist propaganda) and in part A of part 2 of article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code (incitement to hatred and enmity with threat of violence), the materials have been directed to the Russian Investigative Committee for the possible opening of a criminal case”.

Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, outside Russia if the operation prospers

That the Justice considers Meta an extremist organization for allowing “terrorist propaganda” would mean the blocking and suspension of Meta’s operations in Russia, which for users would mean not being able to use WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook for idle tasks, communicate, etc.

as you remember Max SeddonMoscow correspondent for the Financial Times, such a situation would be catastrophic for users, and specifically for small businesses that live from publications and their promotion networks, influencers, etc. WhatsApp, for example, has 77 million users in Russia, and while Telegram works in the country, it hasn’t always been that way, so stability and alternatives are always a mystery.

Even so, according to Rianru, a medium attached to the Russian Government, WhatsApp would not be affected by the decision on meta, as it is “a means of communication” and not “a publication”. We will have to wait to see what happens finally, but the facts would be equally serious even if only Instagram and Facebook fell. As we know, Russia has started to prepare for a possible disconnection from the Internet. To do this, it already has a plan to depend less on foreign media.