Install dozens of games and always take them with you with this 5 TB external hard drive, now reduced to just over 100 euros at El Corte Inglés

The manufacturers of video consoles and the rest of the gaming hardware are increasingly making an effort to offer us more serial storage in which to install our favorite games. But new generation titles are taking up more and more GB on our computers, and it is very likely that sooner rather than later we will need to give our PC extra storage if we want to continue expanding our personal library.

WD BLACK P10 5TB Game Drive to take your PC/Mac or PlayStation game collection with you wherever you go

For this, we have a wide variety of alternatives, with options for all kinds of users, needs and pockets. and external hard drives, like this one from Western Digital on sale at El Corte Inglésthey are an excellent purchase if we are looking for the maximum possible space: it is on sale for 119.90 euros in said store and also on Amazon, which represents a great cost euro / GB.

We are talking about the Western Digital Black P10, a 2.5-inch HDD mechanical hard drive that stands out for being external and for allowing us to always carry our favorite video games with us. Since in addition to being external, with dimensions of only 2.5 inches it is very portable, small and easy to transport.

It has a capacity of, eye, 5 TB. With which we will have more than enough to store games, applications, expansions, updates and all kinds of data without having to update for years. And we are also facing a multiplatform HDDcompatible both with our gaming PC or laptop and with PlayStation and Xbox consoles.