Install Windows 11 without the need for a Microsoft account: the latest version of Rufus allows us that and more

One of the main applications to create bootable USB drives —along with others like Etcher or UNetbootin— is Rufus, an open source application that we can use from Windows or Linux to create installation media for both operating systems (in its many variants) from *.ISO files.

Now, the latest version of Rufus, the 3.19 Beta (you will not find it on the front page of the web, but you will find it in its download section), it implements new functionalities that allow us to customize the installation and setup process for Microsoft Windows 11.

Specifically, selecting the option ‘Disable data collection (Skip privacy questions)’ It will allow us to prevent the installation from asking us about permissions related to location and privacy during the final stage of the installation process. (setting all responses to ‘Disallow/Reject’).

And, if the network connection is disabled during that step of the installation, also we will be able to automatically bypass the step of creating a Microsoft account during the first start of Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Home systems, a step that the 22H2 update was going to make a theoretically insurmountable requirement.





Goodbye also to new hardware requirements

But this is not the only way that Rufus allows us to alter the official installation media to circumvent the limitations imposed by Microsoft on Windows 11. Thus, it will also allow us to prevent the OS installation from verifying if our computer meets the minimum RAM and disk space requirements…

…and, more importantly, with those that force our PC to have TPM 2.0 and Secure Bootthe two technologies that caused great controversy when Microsoft made it known that the latest version of its operating system could not be installed without them, which dramatically reduced the number of computers that could continue to be updated after Windows 10.

All these options (those related to hardware requirements should be used with special care and knowledge of the facts) are offered to the user without the need to check any option no default activity in the Rufus interface: once we tell the program which USB drive and which W11 ISO to use and click ‘Start’, It will automatically show us a pop-up window with the possible optionsso that we mark the desired ones.

Rufus is not the only way to modify the W11 installation in such a way that we achieve these changes, but it does constitute a very comfortable ‘single window’ to be able to apply them en bloc; with the addition that it also allows us to automatically download the latest version of the Windows ISO without forcing us to download it previously from the Microsoft website.