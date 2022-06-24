Installing electronic peepholes will not need the permission of the neighbors: the AEPD gives them the green light again

Technology is expanding everywhere, even to the peephole of our homes with cameras that can be embedded in the door to know who is ringing your doorbell. But in this case, some neighborhood communities are complaining about the violation of privacy that the fact of being constantly taping the community hallway. Now, the Spanish Agency for Data Protection has given a verdict on this problem.

This response comes after a claim from a community against a neighbor, who was accused of visualizing at all times who was on the landing or who went up to hang out the clothes. But the AEPD has dismissed the claim stating that no need to ask permission for the installation of this camera.

The APED allows the installation of digital peepholes without authorization

In the claim presented, it is about reinforcing the need to ban these cameras sharply. Specifically, it specifies the following in order to view an alleged privacy violation:

We have evidence that he uses it to record and know which neighbors go up to the landing or to hang clothes on the roof. The neighbor across the street has a 10-year-old grandson and I have a 16-year-old daughter who goes up to hang out or pick up clothes. We do not know what exactly she does with the recorded images.





But in this case, the Agency has recalled that the function of an electronic peephole it is the same as a traditional peephole. With both you can know the activity that the landing has at a given moment, since you simply have to put your eye to visualize and you can be perfectly in that position all day, just like a camera does. The only way that its use can be prohibited is that it is shown that it is being used as a surveillance camera and that your data is not being processed.

In the case of privacy that we all must have, it is also remembered that a landing of a building not an area for intimate activities. Everything would change if a recording is being made in a location where a private activity takes place, such as the home of a citizen.

This is not the first time that the AEPD has had to respond to this type of claim. In 2021 and 2020, inquiries were also received about the legality of these chambers and they resolved the same:are completely legal. There is no need to ask for permission and it can be very useful to fight against vandalism that can occur in neighborhood communities with the typical quarrels in front of the door.

Via | The newspaper