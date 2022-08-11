Installing Windows 11 on Mac with one click is possible with Parallels: the app brings improvements and new features

From Parallels they have announced a whole barrage of news in version 18 of their virtualization software for macOS. And it is that although in version 17 it offered compatibility with Windows 11, in this new update they have further improved its integration so that you can download, install and configure the Microsoft operating system on a Mac with just one click.

In addition to this, Parallels receives improvements in terms of gaming, as well as better performance on Apple-designed processors. The software is now available for download.

Parallels improves compatibility with Windows 11

If what you need is to run Windows on a Mac, or any other operating system, Parallels is one of those essential applications for the user. As we have been saying, now it comes with great improvements and with Greater facilities to be able to install Windows 11 on macOS.





One of the key aspects of Parallels 18 is the ability to install Windows 11 in just one click. Since almost immediately we can download, install and configure Windows 11 in the Apple operating system through virtualization. Along with this, the app also offers a whole set of ready-to-use Linux distributions.

Parallels has also been optimized for Apple processors. This version speaks specifically of the M1 Ultra, offering an increase in speed of 96% vs. the previous version of Parallels while running Windows 11. Also, optimization of x86 apps on Windows 11 while using ARM architecture like Apple’s M1 or M2 has been improved. We must remember that if we use Parallels with any of these processors, we can only download the ARM version of Windows.

Parallels optimizes its software for gaming

Another novelty comes for the most gamers. And it is that although macOS is not an optimal operating system to play all kinds of titles, this can be solved through virtualization. Users can connect an Xbox or PlayStation controller while using Parallels and enjoy all kinds of games. Performance has been improvedso you should notice an increase in FPS while playing.

As an accompaniment to these improvements, Parallels also offers greater USB 3.0 support.so now we can use capture devices and other devices without problems.

Parallels also includes optimizations for macOS Ventura, the next version of Apple’s operating system. Along with this we also find network improvements and compatibility with Apple’s ProMotion screen.

More information | corel