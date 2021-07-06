Instances of rape and harassment of girls greater in Delhi, there was once a lower in heinous crimes

New Delhi: The circumstances of rape and harassment of girls within the nationwide capital Delhi have greater by way of virtually 40 according to cent within the first five-and-a-half months of this yr as in comparison to the similar length remaining yr. On the identical time, there was a slight lower within the general choice of heinous crimes. Consistent with the information shared by way of the officers, there was an build up of 46 according to cent within the circumstances of snatching within the length from January to June 15 as in comparison to the similar length remaining yr. Additionally Learn – Woman Head Constable accuses the officer of rape, said- two years in the past…

Consistent with the information, a complete of two,315 circumstances of heinous crimes were reported this time as in comparison to 2,436 circumstances remaining yr. He stated circumstances of homicide, rioting and kidnapping for ransom have lowered, whilst the incidents of dacoity, try to homicide and rape have greater. Between January 1 and June 15, the Delhi Police registered 2,315 circumstances of heinous crimes. This contains seven circumstances of dacoity, 196 of homicide, 295 of try to homicide, 942 of theft, 35 of rioting, seven of kidnapping for ransom and 833 of rape. Additionally Learn – The woman was once raped loads of instances, additionally turned into the mum of 3 youngsters, a few years in the past …

In the similar length remaining yr, Delhi had reported 4 circumstances of dacoity, 226 of homicide, 236 of try to homicide, 701 of theft, 681 of rioting, 8 of kidnapping for ransom and 580 of rape. Officers stated there was an build up of about 43 according to cent in rape circumstances this yr. Additionally Learn – 3 folks gang-raped by way of taking a minor house, step sister supported; lady discovered below bus seat

He stated that there was an build up of 39 % within the circumstances of outraging the modesty of girls. 1,022 such circumstances had been registered this yr, as in opposition to 735 in the similar length remaining yr. The choice of non-heinous crimes has greater by way of greater than 8 %. Senior IPS officer Balaji Srivastava took further price because the Commissioner of Delhi Police on Wednesday after the retirement of SN Srivastava. Quickly after taking up because the Commissioner of Police, Srivastava held a gathering with most sensible law enforcement officials on the Police Headquarters. He mentioned the concern spaces and framework for Delhi Police within the coming days.