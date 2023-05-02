Instant Dream Home Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

If you have a knack for reality shows and have always wished of watching a full house renovation being done in merely a couple of hours, then Netflix has the perfect show for you!

The show, ‘Instant Dream House’, shows a team of renovators completely transforming a family’s home from top-to-bottom in just 12 hours.

The show’s producer is Jinna Yun Moyer, consulting producer is Tony Sam, and the story producer is Lucie Schwartz.

Robert Asher, Jon Beyer, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, and Sue Langham are among the few executive producers.

One of the new reality television series is called Instant Dream Home. This show gained huge and enormous popularity during the first few weeks of its launch, and now it has its first season.

Each episode features a homeowner who gets seduced away by a loved one while the crew swoops in to finish the task. I’m terrified, yet thrilled! It is spoken in the trailer by Mobley.

The first season of Instant Dream Home will be available on August 10, 2022. It is made up of host Daniel Brooks and their teams who build a dream house for a deserving homeowner residence.

Here everything is assigned to some people for converting the normal house into a dream house.

The designing part is assigned to Adair Curtis who is an interior designer and exterior designer Nick customs and with a carpenter whose real name is Erik Curtis.

Among the many noble acts, the recipients of home makeovers often perform include organizing food drives and helping those in need.

By finding out the luxuries they’ve always desired, Instant Dream Home thanks them for their generosity.

The Color Purple musical movie will feature Brooks as Sofia, who is best known for her role as Taystee in Orange Is the New Black. In the eight-episode series, she will act as both host and squad captain.

She is joined by Paige Mobley, Erik Curtis, Adair Curtis who is acting as a carpenter, and Nick Cutsumpas. Construction on the Instant Dream Home begins on August 10.

Instant Dream Home Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of ‘Instant Dream House’ premiered on August 10, 2022. All eight episodes of the show with a running time of 39-47 minutes per episode were released on the same day. As of now, the show hasn’t been renewed for a second season.

Netflix has given multiple shows that revolve around home renovation and house hunting in more than one season.

Thus, the possibility of a second season for this show is pretty high. If the show gets confirmed to be renewed, we can expect season 2 to release sometime in the third quarter of 2023.

Instant Dream Home Season 2 Cast

Danielle Brooks may return to the show as host and team leader in the second season. Her positive personality and lively personality have won her over, and she would love to be back.

Given his talent for transforming the interiors of a house into the owner’s dream home, Adair Curtis is also likely to be a part of the potential season 2 as the team’s interior designer, along with the talented Erik Curtis, whose job as the carpenter and the man with a plan is undoubtedly crucial to implementing the team’s vision.

We might also be able once again to witness the skills of exterior designer Nick Cutsumpas as he transforms the outdoors into a loving and inviting place.

In addition, Paige Mobley may be back to complete the team with her Special Projects expertise tailored to suit the needs and wants of the homeowners.

New families are sure to be welcomed with open arms in the second installment. Any other faces, new or old, will also be welcomed.

Instant Dream Home Season 2 Plot

There are much more exciting house transformation projects the team will have to complete within 12 hours in the supposedly upcoming season of the house renovation show.

It will be crucial to keep homeowners in the dark when new families arrive, as they will bring with them new accomplices.

With a helicopter dropping off a window as part of Season 1, the show already showed some unique ways of effectively transforming properties, and if renewed, we anticipate that the series will continue to impress us in similar ways.

Watching new series and shows has become the latest trend among binge-watchers nowadays and we understand it, especially with the lockdown that has been implemented due to covid and made everyone a movie lover.

They don’t simply stay to one setting or genre; it’s also been commonplace recently to explore a variety of paths during the course of a series.

On Netflix, viewers may view Danielle Brooks’s first season of The Instant Dream Home. Do you Enjoy watching the movie with your family or friends? Release information, cast information, and trailer information are all provided above.

