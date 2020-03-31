General News

Institution-Focused Crypto Trading Platform Reports 737% Revenue Increase in 2019

March 31, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Cryptocurrency

BC Employees revealed that its OSL digital belongings shopping for and promoting platform have been its largest 2019 earner, accounting for 44% of the Employees’s revenues — up from merely 6% in 2018



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment