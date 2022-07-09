Insult playing video games can cost you a year in jail in Japan

The Asian country has a prison sentence for online insults to deal with cyberbullying.

The cyberbullying and insults that are read and heard while playing video games online is something that both the industry and society must solve in some way. Several companies are acting on user complaints, but in Japan, the birthplace of the video game, they are going one step further.

As we read on CNN, if you insult online in the Asian country It can cost you up to a year in jail. This is a law that is not exclusively aimed at video games, but includes all kinds of harassment that is done through social networks and systems that connect several people.

In three years it will be evaluated if it affects freedom of expressionAs part of the country’s efforts to reduce this type of cases, an amendment has been approved that reaches up to one year in prison, and the Penal Code has revised the fines upwards. Now, people who insult online can receive fines of up to 300,000 yen (2,166 euros)and the statute of limitations for insults has been extended from one year to three.

“The application of more severe penalties demonstrates the legal assessment that cyberbullying is a crime that should be dealt with severelyand acts as a deterrent,” said Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa, motivated by the suicide in 2020 of actress Hana Kimura after receiving a lot of hate on networks.

The biggest conflict so far is what is meant by insult, as the law only explains that insult means demeaning someone without a specific fact about that person. This regulation will be re-evaluated to determine if it affects freedom of expression within three years, something that greatly worries the most critical sector.

More about: Japan.