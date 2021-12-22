Insults, harassment and death threats: the ordeal suffered by Nicholas Latifi, the pilot involved in Verstappen’s victory

Lafiti’s accident was key to the resolution of the championship (@nicholaslatifi)

Max Verstappen Y Lewis Hamilton They were not the only protagonists of the incredible Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that took place on December 12 at the Yas Marina circuit. There was even a pilot who occupied several lines in the main sports media in the world after the Dutchman crossed the checkered flag.

The third in contention is the Canadian Nicholas latifi, which probably had it not been for him, hethe race would have been resolved much earlier with a different ending which finally occurred during the last lap of the 58 stipulated.

Williams’ young runner suffered an accident five laps from the end, for which he had to enter the Safety Car, which meant that everything ended in a heads-up between the Red Bull and the Mercedes.

The statements of that day justifying his great mistake were his last public appearance until today, where reappeared with a lengthy statement on their official website: “Many of the comments I received last week crossed the line”

Unlike the joy of Max Verstappen, Latifi lived very difficult moments after the coronation since was pointed out as the cause of the defeat of Hamilton, arousing controversy among the thousands of fans, who mostly considered that he had done it on purpose.

Since that day, Williams’ pilot disappeared from social networks and it was not until today that he ruled on it with an extensive letter published on its official website: “I have stayed away from social networks to let things calm down from the events of the last race, “he explained.

“I have received thousands of messages on my social media accounts, publicly and through DM (Private Message). Most have supported me, but also there has been a lot of hate and abuse ”, acknowledged about what happened after the consecration of Max Verstappen.

Lafiti spoke about the harassment he received through social networks (Reuters)

“Using social media as a channel to attack someone with hate messages, abuse and threats of violence is shocking, and something for which I am here shouting today ”, reflected the pilot before the cataract of criticism he received.

“As we’ve seen time and time again, in all different sports, it only takes one incident at the wrong time for things to completely get out of proportion and bring out the worst in people who are the so-called ‘fanatics’ of the sport. What surprised me was the extreme tone of hatred, abuse and even death threats that I received “, he lamented.

At the end, Latifi wanted to explain his stance on the incident: “Whether I am competing for victories, podiums, points or even for last place, I’ll always give it my all down to the checkered flag. I am the same as all the other drivers on the grid in that sense ”.

“I realize that it is unlikely that I will convince those who acted in this way with me to change their ways, and they may even try to use this message against me, but it is correct to report this type of behavior and not remain silent ”, sentenced.

THE FULL LETTER FROM NICHOLAS LATIFI

Hi all,

By the way, I have stayed away from social media to let things calm down from the events of the last race.

Much has been said about the situation that occurred after my retirement in Abu Dhabi. I have received thousands of messages on my social media accounts, publicly and via DM. Most have supported me, but there has also been a lot of hate and abuse.

I’ve been trying to figure out the best way to handle this. Do I ignore it and move on? Or do I tackle it and tackle the bigger issue that sadly is a reality when you use social media?

This is not a written statement, rather I speak my mind in the hope that maybe this will spark another conversation about online bullying and the drastic consequences it can have on people. Using social media as a channel to attack someone with hateful messages, abuse, and threats of violence is shocking, and something I’m yelling at.

Going back to race weekend, as soon as the checkered flag was lowered, I knew how things were likely to play out on social media. The fact that I thought it would be best if I deleted Instagram and Twitter on my phone for a few days says everything we need to know about how cruel the online world can be.

The hatred, abuse, and consequent threats on social media weren’t really a surprise to me as it’s just the harsh reality of the world we live in right now. I am no stranger to being spoken to negatively online, I think every athlete competing on the world stage knows they are under extreme scrutiny and this sometimes comes with the territory.

But as we’ve seen time and time again, in all different sports, it only takes one incident at the wrong time to completely get things out of proportion and bring out the worst in people who are the so-called ‘fanatics’ of the sport. . What surprised me was the extreme tone of hatred, abuse and even death threats that I received.

Reflecting on what happened during the race, there was really only one group of people I needed to apologize to for the DNF: my team. I did that right after. Everything else that followed was out of my control.

Some people said he was running for a position that didn’t matter with only a handful of laps remaining. But whether I’m competing for wins, podiums, points, or even last place, I’ll always give it my all down to the checkered flag. I’m just like every other driver on the grid in that sense. For people who don’t understand or disagree with that, that’s fine by me. You can have your opinion. But using those opinions to fuel hatred, abuse and threats of violence, not only towards me, but also towards those closest to me, tells me that these people are not true fans of the sport.

Fortunately, I feel comfortable enough in my own skin, and have been in this world long enough to be able to do a good job of letting any negativity invade me. But I know I’m not the only one who thinks that one negative comment always seems to stand out the most and can sometimes be enough to drown out 100 positive comments.

People will have their opinions and that’s okay. Having thick skin is a big part of being an athlete, especially when you are constantly in a position to be examined. But a lot of the comments I received last week crossed the line and turned into something much more extreme. I am concerned about how someone else might react if this same level of abuse was directed at them. No one should allow the activities of a vocal minority to dictate who they are.

The events of the last week have made me see how important it is to work together to prevent these kinds of things from happening and to support those on the receiving end. I realize that it is unlikely that I will convince those who acted in this way with me to change their ways, and may even try to use this message against me, but it is correct to report this type of behavior and not remain silent.

To all the fans and people who supported me throughout this situation, I want to give a big thank you. I have seen and read many of your posts and they are greatly appreciated. It’s good to know that I have so many people supporting me.

Sport is competitive by nature, but it should bring people together, not separate them. If sharing my thoughts and highlighting the need to act only helps one person, it was worth it.

As we look forward to the New Year, I really hope that my experiences after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will help reinforce that message, and my New Year’s resolution is to find ways that I can support that process. Be nice to everyone!

I want to wish everyone a happy holiday season, stay safe, and hope we all get back to normal in 2022.

Nicky

