Insults, threats and racism: what Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku said to each other in the tense confrontation during the Milan derby

Tense cross between Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

He Inter celebrated this Tuesday by beating 2 to 1 and eliminating the Milan of the Coppa Italia in the quarter-final instance. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had put the Serie A leader ahead, but Romelu Lukaku, criminal, and Christian Eriksen, with a free kick, they reversed the story in the second half. Beyond the goals, the key moment of the match occurred at the end of the first half.

With minutes remaining for the referee’s whistle, the Belgian forward suffered an infraction that provoked his anger against Alessio Romagnoli and then he came across the Swedish gunner, who from afar berated him for his anger. It was there that both attackers came face to face and began to insult each other. The Italian site La Gazzetta dello Sport He managed to decipher some of the phrases that were heard on the pitch.

“Go do your voodoo rituals of m… somewhere else. Burrito, “he expelled Ibrahimovic. It is worth remembering that in 2018 the British-Iranian Farhad Moshiri, owner of Everton, had accused him of this type of witchcraft when he left his team, something that was later denied by the footballer’s representative, who assured that the Belgian is Catholic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and ROmelu Lukaku were on the verge of punching each other (Reuters)

Lukaku He did not tolerate such an offense and after the end of the first part, when the judge had already admonished both, he shouted: “Come on, let’s go in!”, as a sign of leaving for the locker room to continue the fight there, out of sight from the authorities and television cameras.

“Go call your mother and do those shitty voodoo rites,” replied the Swede, who received another violent reply from his adversary: ​​“Fuck you and your wife. Shall we talk about your mother? It’s a P… “.

The most incredible thing about this violent crossing is that both were partners in the Manchester United for part of the 2017/18 season until former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left for Major League Soccer in the United States to defend the Los Angeles Galaxy colors.

At the end of the meeting, Stefani Pioli, coach of the Rossoneri team, declared: “They are adults. Zlatan should only have avoided the second yellow. ” For its part, Antonio Conte He said: “I was a footballer, I know how the mood is in the game, it can happen that you get angry, the important thing is that everything stays in the right dimension. I was also happy to see Romelu like this … Ibra has the evil of a winner inside him and I think Romelu is also growing from this point of view. If he gets mad from time to time, I’m just glad. “

As for the party, the Inter won the victory thanks to the Danish free kick goal Christian Eriksen in the seventh minute of addition. Before, Lukaku had equaled the criminal actions, after a controversial criminal validated by the VAR after an alleged lack of Rafael Lion on Nicoló Barella. In the first half, Ibrahimovic, who was sent off after seeing the second yellow card for a hard tackle to Kolarov, had put the leader of the A league. Inter defeated 2-1 at Milan and qualified this Tuesday for the semifinals of the Italian Cup.

