‘Insurgent’ at ABC Casts Daniella Garcia (EXCLUSIVE)

Daniella Garcia has been forged within the upcoming ABC collection “Insurgent” in a recurring position, Selection has discovered completely.

The collection stars as Katey Sagal as Annie “Insurgent” Bello, a blue-collar authorized advocate and not using a legislation diploma. She’s described as a humorous, messy, sensible and fearless lady who cares desperately in regards to the causes she fights for and the individuals she loves. When Insurgent applies herself to a struggle she believes in, she is going to win at nearly any value.

Garcia will star as Maddie, who’s eight months pregnant with a sophisticated being pregnant. She is Helen’s daughter, and is understandably terrified that her mom’s faulty coronary heart valve will kill her earlier than the newborn is even born.

Garcia was most lately seen within the Gus Van Sant Amazon movie “Don’t Fear, He Received’t Get Far on Foot.” Her different movie roles embrace “The Misplaced Metropolis,” “At Middleton,” “Free Experience,” “Geostorm,” and “Coco.”

She is repped by Brillstein Leisure Companions.

“Insurgent” is because of debut on ABC on April 8. Along with Sagal and Garcia, the collection stars John Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, Tamala Jones as Lona, Ariela Barer as Ziggie, Kevin Zegers as Nate, Sam Palladio as Luke, and Andy Garcia as Cruz.

“Gray’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” showrunner Krista Vernoff wrote the pilot and govt produces together with Alexandre Schmitt of Journey the Mild. Brockovich additionally govt produces together with John Davis and John Fox of Davis Leisure and Andrew Stearn. The collection is produced by ABC Signature in affiliation with Sony Footage Tv. Tara Nicole Weyr directed the pilot.

“Insurgent” was initially put into improvement at ABC in October 2019, with Sagal formally boarding the challenge in January 2020. It was seen as a robust contender for a collection pickup when the COVID-19 pandemic derailed pilot season and compelled manufacturing to close down.