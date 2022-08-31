Intel Core i5 and RTX 3050 on offer for just over 700 euros

One of the advantages of acquiring a laptop to play our favorite games lies in the amount of benefits that it integrates and the saving of time and money What can we get with them? The latest batch of computers has little to envy to prefabricated desktop computers, in addition to having the advantage of being light and easy to transport devices.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HC- 15.6″ Full HD Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-11400H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB, No Operating System) Black Color – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

The gaming models incorporate high-quality graphics cards recently released on the market, so They are positioned as a great alternative to play any video game in the corner of the world in which we find ourselves. This is the case of this gaming laptop from the Asus brand that is currently on sale: we can take it home for 729 euros, its lowest price so far.

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HC is a gaming laptop designed for gamers who want to purchase a device with which they can play their favorite games at good quality, but do not have too much purchasing power. It has a very elegant dark design, and has a series of features that make it a great option to save without having to give up anything.





This laptop packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB graphics card, more than enough to play 1080p titles, and an Intel Core i5 processor. It features a 15.6” screen with Full HD resolution, 16GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD. Of course: it does not have an integrated operating system, so its installation will be carried out by us.

