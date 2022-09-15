Intel filters the final specifications of its Raptor Lake processors through its own website

Intel’s new bet is getting closer every day, and we have more and more data about it. In recent days we have seen the blue team boast of turbo frequencies, and overclockers talk about the potential of these chips, but today we finally have concrete information.

The information comes from Intel itself, whose official Canadian website was updated ahead of time and revealed specific data on some of the models, as we have learned thanks to The Verge. teaching the i5-13600K, i7-13700K e i9-13900Kwe know what to expect from these three new processors.

It should be noted that, given the current structure of Intel processors, the maximum frequencies focus on their nuclei P (Performance, or Yield), this being different for the E cores. With 14 cores in its most basic model, we can see good maximum frequencies in all models.

maximum frequency cores Threads Intel i5-13600K 5.1 GHz for P cores 14 20 Intel i7-13700K 5.3 GHz for P cores 16 24 Intel i9-13900K 5.7 GHz for P cores 24 32

Taking into account that Intel itself has shown muscle by saying that one of its processors reaches 6 GHz in turbo, it is to be understood that this maximum frequency could be achieved without this measure. There is always the possibility that 6 GHz is a KS model of the i9-13900K. Be that as it may, these theories are getting ahead of themselves.

Be that as it may, it is expected that the presentation that the blue team will make on september 27 reveal all Raptor Lake processors in detail. With a supposed launch date at the end of October, Intel does not want to leave AMD much room to breathe with the launch of its Ryzen 7000.