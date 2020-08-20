Intelligence alert: Lashkar-e-Taiba sent terrorists to carry out major attack on army in Jammu and Kashmir

new Delhi: Terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba based in Pakistan has prepared a plan for a major attack on army posts and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir by training terrorists. Efforts are being made to get these terrorists to cross the LoC. Lashkar has sent terrorists in different groups to cross the LoC. Also Read – A terrorist killed in Kupwara turned out to be Pakistani, recruiting youth of Kashmir: Police

According to sources, Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba has trained 12 jihadis to prepare for infiltration into India. The Pakistan Action Boarder team has planned a major attack on the Indian Army Post by infiltrating these jihadis into India from the line of control. Also Read – Video: Thousands of people gathered to pay their last farewell to the martyred UP CRPF jawan in the village

Before the onset of cold weather in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists sitting in Pakistan are constantly trying to infiltrate into India. The intelligence department has warned security forces in Jammu and Kashmir about this. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed 6 CRPF jawans, security forces killed

Intelligence agency has warned that Lashkar-e-Taiba is trying to get 6 jihadis to enter India with the help of a guide in Bhimbhar Gali (BG) sector of Rajouri district. The intelligence agency also alerted security forces in Poonch sector Have done that 6 jihadists are trying to cross the LoC with the help of Commander Abdul Fazal.

Security forces say that after the removal of Article 370 from Kashmir, Pakistan is making every effort to provoke the people of Jammu and Kashmir. With the summer season coming to an end, Pakistan is trying to push all possible terrorists into the valley so that terrorist activities continue, a senior IPS officer said. At the same time, it also said that the grid of anti-terror forces of the security forces is so strong that any kind of infiltration can be stopped.

Security forces said that the involvement of local people in terrorist activities has reduced to a great extent and the security forces have also managed to reduce the number of violent incidents. Apart from this, the security force is also keeping an eye on the Terror launch pad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir across the border line.

Let me tell you that three militants including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander have been killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Kashmir recently. A terrorist was killed in Shopian. At the same time, two terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Naseeruddin Lone, were killed in an encounter in Kupwara. Lone was involved in the killing of six CRPF personnel earlier this year.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire 2,662 times till the end of July this year. Last year, Pakistan violated ceasefire 3,168 times.