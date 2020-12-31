Intelligence sources said, Advocate Mahmud Pracha defended the terrorists, gave provocative speeches during the anti CAA movement

new Delhi: Lawyer Mahmood Pracha has defended the accused involved in several terror attacks. Pracha has defended accused like Mirza Himayat in the 2010 Pune German Bakery bomb blast, Syed Muhammad Ahmed Kazmi in the 2012 Israeli Embassy attack, Mohammad Mansoor Asghar in the 2008 Delhi serial blasts. According to intelligence sources, Pracha has defended Khalistani terrorist Jagtar Singh from mid-2018 to mid-2019, along with several terrorist accused including the Beant Singh murder case. Intelligence inputs say that Pracha’s provocative speeches at the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests forced the agencies to investigate alleged anti-India activities. Also Read – New Year Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police issued advisory without entry of vehicles in nearby Connaught Place.

After the recent search of Delhi Police at Pracha’s residence, politics has become hot. People’s support is also being seen on social media platforms in favor of Pracha. Also Read – Arrest in Delhi, hunting 100 women, threatened women bank manager for posting objectionable photos

When contacted for a response, Pracha told IANS, Himayat Beg – When I argued his case in the Bombay High Court, he was sentenced to 6 life sentences and 5 death sentences. The High Court acquitted him of 10 charges. After my plea, the Bombay High Court acquitted him of all death cases and sentenced him to life imprisonment in 5 cases. The honorable court also ruled that no conspiracy has been done by Himayat Baig. Also Read – Farmers-Govt Talks: Kisan-government talks begin after 21 days, 40 farmer leaders and three union ministers are in talks

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had entrusted the responsibility of defending various accused terrorists to Pracha. Pracha is a general member of the Delhi branch of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. Pracha is the president of the Association of Minority Lawyers of South Asia.

Since July 2017, Pracha has been vocal about Dalit, Minority and Tribal matters. He is also the head of an organization promoting legal awareness.

It is also being told that he also successfully defended the radical journalist and now has the support from the media channel run by him. Pracha has defended accused like Mohammad Mansoor Asghar in the 2008 Delhi serial blasts. According to intelligence sources, Pracha has defended Khalistani terrorist Jagtar Singh from mid-2018 to mid-2019, along with several terrorist accused including the Beant Singh murder case.

It was also revealed that Mahmud Pracha was sacked by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind for not focusing on matters. According to intelligence, Pracha has also filed a case against the IB and also questioned its constitutionality in 2014. At the same time, in 2019, Mahmud Pracha also launched a radical campaign against mob lynching of minorities and Dalits.