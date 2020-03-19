Intel’s ‘Pohoiki Springs’ network of brain chips may be asked to help fight coronavirus

Intel said Wednesday that it has completed “Pohoiki Springs,” the title for its neighborhood of 768 of its Loihi neuromorphic “thoughts chips.” The company will use Pohoiki Springs for system discovering out applications, along with a conceivable check out how the coronavirus spreads.

The discharge of Pohoiki Springs comes somewhat later than anticipated. Intel’s roadmap that it established closing July often known as for it to be introduced to researchers by means of the highest of the yr. Mike Davies, director of Intel’s Neuromorphic Computing Lab, described Pohoiki Springs as having the computational intelligence of a couple of mole rat, with the similar of 100 million neurons inside it.

