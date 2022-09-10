“Intensely 2”, “Abracadabra 2”, “Mufasa” and more news from the first day of D23

This Halloween season, the Sanderson sisters are flying through the town of Salem again. (DisneyPlus)

On September 9, the D23 Expo 2022 kicked off the first day of announcements about new content coming to theaters and the service streaming Disney+. In addition to advances in disenchanted y The little Mermaidalso featured the trailer for the sequel to Abracadabraconfirmation of the second part of intenselyand the prequel to Lion King centered on Mufasa. Check here the list of the next releases of the House of Mickey Mouse:

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Abracadabra 2

After 29 years, the stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy y Sarah Jessica Parker they reprise their roles as the Sanders sisters. The tape is a continuation of the story that we met in 1993, and now it is two teenage girls who will bring the trio of evil witches back to the present day, according to what we see in the official trailer. The beloved living book, the cat and the good-natured zombie also make an appearance in yesterday’s trailer.

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker in the sequel to “Abracadabra.” (Disney)

Mufasa: The Lion King

Barry Jenkinsthe filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning Moonlightdirects the prequel to a story never told before: the past of He is a fool, the lion king who was the father of Simba. According to what was shared at the conference, the film will be told between flashbacks, since it will be Rafiki, Timon and Pumbaa who will narrate the adventures of the lion to a group of cubs. How did Mufasa rise as one of the great kings of the sun-kissed lands?

Peter Pan y Wendy

It is the following live-action that enlists Disney and promises to take us to Neverland Island in a reimagined version of the 1953 animated classic. D23the first official poster of the film was shared, which will star Alexander Molony (Peter Pan), Ever Anderson (Wendy), Alyssa Wapanâtahk (Tiger) and Jude Law (Captain Hook). It does not yet have an official release date, but it is confirmed that it will arrive in 2023.

Official “Peter Pan and Wendy” poster. (Disney)

Strange World

Don Hall directs this animated film about a dysfunctional family that must work very hard to overcome their differences to save a strange world full of dangers and surprising things. Features the original English voices of Jake Gyllenhaal (Searcher Clade), Dennis Quaid (Jaeger Clade), Jaboukie Young-White (Ethan Clade) y Lucy Liu (Callisto Mal). It will premiere on November 23 this year.

“Strange World” will arrive in November this year. (Disney)

intensely 2

Joy, Sadness and the rest of the emotions return for a continuation of the journey within Riley. In the D23the presentation of the new film was attended by the actress Amy Phoelerwho gave voice to Alegría in the first installment, and confirmed that the production is under development in Pixar. This time, the story will focus on Riley as a teenager and will give way to new emotions as part of a complicated stage. Its launch is scheduled for 2024.

Elemental

peter son y Denise Ream they join Peter Docter in an innovative project to Pixar which will be seen in mid-2023. Set in a city where the four elements coexist, the plot follows Emer, a rude and determined woman; and Wade, a funny, cutesy man who goes with the flow. Sohn explained that the animated film is inspired by a story of immigrants who pursue their dreams in an environment where culture and languages ​​come together.

“Elemental” is one of the next Pixar productions that we will see in 2023. (Disney)

During the event on the opening day of the D23They also went on stage Rachel Zegler y Gal Gadot to tell a little about his experience on the set shooting Snow White. Another movie that we will see will also be Haunted Mansionstarring Jamie Lee Curtis and based on the amusement ride of the same name.

Also, more animated titles were announced: Win or Losea series about a softball team; Eliothe film about a boy who travels into space and becomes an intergalactic ambassador from Earth; Zootopia+a short film production based on the original film; Front, a series described as a love letter to Lagos, Nigeria; Y Wisha musical film production set in a kingdom where all wishes come true.

