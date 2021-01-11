‘Intercourse and the Metropolis’ Revival Confirmed at HBO Max

“Intercourse and the Metropolis” is getting the revival therapy at HBO Max, Selection has confirmed.

The brand new chapter is titled “And Simply Like That…” and will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Kim Cattrall, who performed Samantha Jones in the unique sequence, isn’t returning. Parker, Nixon and Davis may also govt produce, together with Michael Patrick King.

The revival will observe Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship of their 50s. The sequence will encompass 10 half-hour episodes and is about to start manufacturing in New York Metropolis in late spring.

Parker, Davis and Nixon all shared the long-rumored information on Instagram Sunday with a brief teaser. The video cuts between footage of New York Metropolis and a pc display screen, on which the phrases “And similar to that…” and “The story continues…” are typed out together with Parker’s signature voiceover. Parker’s submit is captioned, “I couldn’t assist however surprise… the place are they now?”

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has developed on this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved metropolis that has all the time outlined them,” Sarah Aubrey, head of unique content material at HBO Max, mentioned in a press release.

“Intercourse and the Metropolis” was created by Darren Star based mostly on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 e-book of the identical identify. The unique sequence premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons till 2004.

The present was made into two movies, “Intercourse and the Metropolis” in 2008 and “Intercourse and the Metropolis 2” in 2010. A prequel sequence starring AnnaSophia Robb, “The Carrie Diaries,” additionally premiered on the CW in 2013.

This marks the newest in a string of reboots for HBO Max, which additionally has “Gossip Woman” and “True Blood” revivals in the works.