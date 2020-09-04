Interim bail plea of ​​Sajjan Kumar, convicted for anti-Sikh riots, dismissed

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea of ​​former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was serving life imprisonment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, in which he requested for interim bail on health grounds. Also Read – JEE-NEET Exams: Supreme Court dismisses reconsideration petition of non-BJP ruled states, examinations to continue

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said, “Sorry. We are not inclined. Dismissed. ” Also Read – CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam: Will there be an exam or not! The Supreme Court will now decide on this day’s hearing

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Kumar, argued that Kumar should be given interim bail on health grounds as he has been in jail for 20 months and his weight has reduced by about 16 kg. They also need to be treated for many pre-existing diseases. Also Read – Supreme Court order – Remove 48,000 slums in Delhi, political interference not allowed

Senior advocate HS Phoolka, appearing on behalf of some riot victims, opposed the petition saying that the treatment that Kumar needs is being given to him in the hospital.

He and others were convicted by the Delhi High Court in the case on 17 December 2018, after which Kumar is serving a life sentence.

The High Court on November 2, 1984 killed five Sikhs in Raj Nagar Part-1 area of ​​Palam Colony in Southwest Delhi and Raj Nagar Part-2

In 2013, the trial court overturned Kumar’s acquittal in the case of burning a gurdwara.

Riots erupted after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on 31 October 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.