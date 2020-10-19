International Documentary Association Unveils Production Grants

The International Documentary Association has unveiled 13 movies receiving $850,000 in funds as a part of its Enterprise Documentary Fund manufacturing grants.

The titles, introduced Monday at the Double Publicity Investigative Movie Pageant in Washington, D.C. are “After Sherman,” “Aftershock,” “Physique Components,” “Driver,” “Free Renty: Lanier v. Harvard,” “Hossain,” “Magic & Monsters,” “Razing Liberty Sq.,” “Riotsville, USA,” “Testomony,” “Untitled Amazon Documentary,” “Untitled Free Speech Undertaking” and “Untitled Stasi.”

Nausheen Dadabhoy and Jialing Zhang have been named as recipients of the Logan Elevate Grants of $25,000 every. Supported by The Jonathan Logan Household Basis, the Logan Elevate Grants help rising ladies filmmakers of shade.

“With distinctive imaginative and prescient and voice, these grantees confront us with difficult truths about our pasts, presents and futures, recalling for me Maya Angelou’s well-known quote: Do the perfect you may till you already know higher. Then when you already know higher, do higher,” mentioned Carrie Lozano, who was director of the IDA Enterprise Documentary Fund and just lately joined Sundance as director of the Sundance Documentary Movie Program.

“This slate of movies urges us–with ardour, craft , dignity and diligence–to know and to do higher,” she added.

The IDA grants obtain main help from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Basis. They’re designed for feature-length documentary movies telling “pressing, revelatory” tales underpinned by rigorous journalistic approaches and exemplary inventive achievement. They have been chosen from over 300 purposes, and can obtain extra sources and experience by IDA and its companions Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, the UCLA Documentary Movie Authorized Clinic and Freelance Investigative Reporters and Editors.

“The Enterprise Fund carries on the legacy of the MacArthur Basis’s four-decade-long historical past of supporting independently produced documentary movies,” mentioned Kathy Im, director of the journalism and media program at MacArthur. “In an period of soundbites, clickbait, polarization, and disinformation, documentaries ask us to decelerate, lean in, interrogate our assumptions and prejudices, and acknowledge our frequent humanity.”

Documentaries receiving Enterprise funding are:

— After Sherman (Jon-Sesrie Goff, director/producer; Blair Dorosh-Walther, producer; Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich, producer)

— Aftershock (Paula Eiselt, director/producer; Tonya Lewis Lee, director/producer)

— Physique Components (Kristy Guevara-Flanagan, director; Helen Hood Scheer, producer)

— Driver (Nesa Azimi, director/producer)

— Free Renty: Lanier v. Harvard (David Grubin, director/producer; Sabrina Schmidt Gordon, director/producer)

— Hossain (Taimi Arvidson, director; Brette Ragland, producer; Mohamed “Micho” El Manasterly, producer; Ali Ahsan, producer)

— Magic & Monsters (working title) (Norah Shapiro, director/producer; Mark Steele, producer; Elizabeth Foy Larsen, producer)

— Razing Liberty Sq. (Katja Esson, director/producer; Ann Bennett, producer)

— Riotsville, USA (Sierra Pettengill, director; Sara Archambault, producer; Jamila Wignot, producer)

— Testomony (working title) (Meena Nanji, co-director/co-producer; Zippy Kimundu, co-director/co-producer)

— Untitled Amazon Documentary (Alex Pritz, director; Will Miller, producer)

— Untitled Free Speech Undertaking (Julia Bacha, director; Suhad Babaa, producer; Daniel J. Chalfen, producer)

— Untitled Stasi (Gabriel Silverman, director/producer; Jamie Coughlin, producer/director)

Logan Elevate Grantees:

Nausheen Dadabhoy – Present manufacturing: “An Act of Worship” follows a brand new technology of Muslim-American ladies activists who’ve been galvanized into motion whereas anti-Muslim sentiments are on the rise.

Jialing Zhang – Two initiatives in manufacturing, together with “Untitled Chinese language in Africa Undertaking” which presents an insider have a look at a robust Chinese language industrial zone in West Africa, and the profound and sophisticated challenges dealing with the local people.