International Drama Streamer Walter Presents Launches in New Zealand – Variety

Walter Presents, the streaming service for non-English language drama, has launched in New Zealand after putting a distribution take care of state broadcaster TVNZ.

A devoted Walter Presents part on the TVNZ OnDemand homepage will make greater than 250 hours of worldwide scripted programming completely accessible to viewers over the following six months, freed from cost and with English-language subtitles.

A lot of sequence which have proved widespread for Walter Presents in different territories can be accessible at launch, together with Belgian sequence “13 Commandments,” Dutch thriller “The Adulterer,” and French crime drama “Vanished by the Lake.”

Walter Iuzzolino, co-founder and curator of Walter Presents, mentioned: “New Zealanders are famend for his or her love of journey and their curiosity in regards to the world, so I’m actually delighted and excited to supply a slice of so many alternative cultures for his or her enjoyment on-demand in the consolation of their very own properties.”

Walter Presents first launched its curated collection of subtitled drama sequence through Channel 4’s video streaming platform All 4 in the U.Okay. in 2016. The service says it not too long ago handed greater than 100 million views.

In 2017, Walter Presents launched as an SVOD platform in the U.S. The next yr, it partnered with PBS Distribution in the U.S., to make its international language drama accessible on PBS Masterpiece on the Amazon Prime Video channel. Moreover, choose titles chosen by PBS are additionally broadcast on PBS stations and stream on PBS Passport. In 2019, Walter Presents elevated its U.S. distribution, launching on Comcast Xfinity X1 and on the Roku Channel.

Walter Presents can also be accessible in Australia by pay-TV service Foxtel and in Italy on Discovery’s Nove, Giallo and Dplay channels.

In April 2019, Walter Presents teamed up with Medialaan to make the service accessible to Flemish audiences on their newly launched digital channel VTM GO. In Oct. 2019, the service joined forces with S4C to make its dramas accessible in Welsh.