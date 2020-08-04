International Flights August 4: These flights are coming from abroad under Vanda India Mission, check here

International Flights August 4: Government of India is running the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission Phase V to evacuate Indians stranded abroad in Corona crisis. Under this mission, government airlines Air India will operate about 700 flights. These flights will be operated between India and at least 53 countries of the world. So far Air India has operated 617 flights under this scheme. So far, 110383 passengers have come to India in these flights. However, along with some countries, the Government of India is running a repatriation schedule to send citizens to their respective countries. Let us also know about the international flights that operate today i.e. on August 4…. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: 10-day lockdown ends in capital Bhopal, open market

Flights from abroad to India according to local time (Ex-foreign stations to India)

AI 1944 DOHA 10:15 JAIPUR 16:35

AI 1914 SHARJAH 12:00 HYDERABAD 17:10

AI 0940 BAHRAIN 13:10 DELHI 19:45

AI 1908 BAHRAIN 13:00 CHENNAI 20:25

AI 0315 HONG KONG 18:00 DELHI 20:50

AI 0162 LONDON 9:45 DELHI 22:50

Flights going abroad from India as per local time (Ex-India to foreign stations)

AI 0161 DELHI 2:45 LONDON 7:30

AI 0187 DELHI 2:45 TORONTO 7:15

AI 0971 DELHI 7:30 DOHA 9:15

AI 0310 DELHI 8:35 HONG KONG 16:30

AI 1913 HYDERABAD 8:45 SHARJAH 11:00

AI 1907 CHENNAI 9:30 BAHRAIN 12:00

AI 0939 DELHI 10:30 BAHRAIN 12:10

AI 1941 DELHI 10:40 ABU DHABI 13:00

Air India Express repatriation schedule

Due to Corona virus epidemic, there are international flights in India since March 23. Due to this, millions of Indian citizens are trapped in all the countries of the world. Not only this, a large number of foreign nationals were also trapped in India. So far, more than 38 thousand people have died in India from Corona. The government has started the Vande Bharat Mission only to bring the Indians trapped abroad.