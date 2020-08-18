International flights may start soon Civil Aviation Minister said – India is negotiating with 13 countries

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that India is negotiating with 13 countries including Australia, Japan and Singapore to set up bilateral temporary arrangements (air bubble) for international flights. Under this type of arrangement, airlines of both countries can operate international flights with some restrictions. Also Read – A major step in the war against Corona, trial of Covid-19 vaccine in the country today or tomorrow in third phase

India has entered into such agreements with the US, Britain, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and Maldives since July. Puri said on Twitter, "We are now pushing these efforts forward and are in talks with 13 more countries to set up such a system."

He said, "These countries include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippine, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand." Puri said that proposals have also been made for such arrangements with neighboring countries Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan.

