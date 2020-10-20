International Flights: now direct flights from this city of India to London, know booking details

International Flight Updates: Passengers can now avail direct air services between Goa and London amidst the continuing coronavirus. Air India has started a direct flight service between the two cities on a weekly basis. However, under the Air Bubble Agreement, soon this flight will be started twice a week from November. Also Read – International Flights in Unlock 5: DGCA issued guidelines, ban on flights to these countries till 31 October

The official Twitter handle of Goa Airport tweeted, ‘Important day for Goa International Airport. Today Air India started its direct flight LHR-GOI-LHR, B787. Initially, the flight will be started once a week and then under air bubble twice a week from November. Also Read – Air India Express flights will start for Dubai from tomorrow, only 24 hours ‘ban’

Please tell that regular international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the corona virus epidemic. However, special international flights have been allowed under the bilateral ‘Air Bubble Pact’ formed by the Vande India Mission and India with about 18 countries including Ukraine and Bangladesh. Also Read – Domestic Flights allowed with 60% passenger capacity, international flights still waiting

The ‘Air Bubble Agreement’ is a temporary arrangement between the two countries that aims to resume commercial passenger services until regular international flight services suspended due to the COVID-19 epidemic are restored.

Earlier, Air India had announced additional flights between India and Britain under the Air Bubble Agreement. The scheduled flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kolkata, Kochi and Goa were in addition to the existing services scheduled under the Vanda Bharat Mission (VMB) between the two countries.

Booking has started for flights from 1 January to 27 March 2021. Passengers can book their tickets through the airline’s official website, call center, or booking office / agents.