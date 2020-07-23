International Flights: SpiceJet was allowed to fly to this country, before that only Air India was allowed

Mumbai: Budget airline SpiceJet will start flying to the US. SpiceJet has now joined ‘Scheduled’ airlines of India. SpiceJet is the first budget airline in the country to start operating flights to the US. Currently, only the national airline Air India operates flights on the Indo-US route. Also Read – UP Lockdown Rules News: Yogi government’s decision, liquor shops will open in lockdown all places except container zone

In a communication sent to the stock exchanges on Thursday, SpiceJet said that it has been recognized as India's scheduled airline and will be able to operate the services agreed between the two countries. The company has said that it will operate as per the Air Services Agreement between India and the US.

International commercial air passenger services have been suspended in the country since March 22 due to the corona virus epidemic. SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said that with the status of Indian scheduled airline operating between India and the US, the company will be able to plan its international expansion much better.

He said, “I always believe that in every adverse situation there is an opportunity and in the current crisis, SpiceJet has played an important role while recovering.”

Let me tell you that due to Corona virus infection, all types of flights to domestic and abroad have been banned. Only select aircraft of Air India are flying to some countries under the Vanda India Mission. Now, with the launch of Spice Jet, passengers waiting to leave for America will get a big relief.

Some sources say that SpiceJet may soon start services for other international destinations as well. However, it has not been officially announced yet.