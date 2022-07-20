International friendlies continue: Chivas women announced game against Inter Milan

Chivas women vs Inter Women. Photo: Chivas Women

The League MX international friction continues. This time, it was the Female Guadalajara Goatswho announced that he will hold a friendly match against Inter de Milan of the Italian Serie A. The game is scheduled to take place on August tenth at 7:00 p.m. in the Brownsville Sports Park the McAllen, Texas.

“It is very exciting to share that after a long journey and months of work, especially with the commercial area, we will have our first match outside our country. It will be in the next month of August against Inter Milan in the United States. For us, it means taking one more step in relation not only to professionalization, but also to internationalization”, he said. Nelly Simonsports director of the institution in its women’s category.

The engagement is announced just one day after Women’s America faced Bayer Leverkusen on the field of the Azteca Stadium and obtained his first victory against a non-Mexican rival. In this way, the project of positioning the Liga MX categories at the international level goes one step further with the premiere of the mexican champions before a historic institution of Italian football.

Chivas is the current champion team of the Liga MX Femenil. Photo: @Chivas

“We have had to be patient, this has been a project that goes step by step, but surely and never loses focus on where we are going. We are very happy that Guadalajara can make this announcement, it is very exciting. This is the result, but also the beginning of what we are consolidatingSimon added.

Tickets for the duel in the Union America will be available from Wednesday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m. The programming of the friendly is stipulated with a difference of just 48 hours after the league commitments on matchday six against Toluca (August eight), so it remains to be defined if there will be any modification to the calendar or if the date will remain intact.

Chivas will be presented as the reigning team in the Liga MX Femenil. They arrive after a historic semester for the rojiblanco club in which they ended the hegemony of the Monterrey teams and ended a streak of five tournaments with Tigres or Monterrey champions. In addition, he broke a drought of just over four years without titles.

The commercial and marketing director was also present at the press conference Olympia Cabraland the players Caroline Jaramillo y white felix. In the event, in addition to the news about the game, two other news were announced: new brands as sponsors from Clausura 2022 and that all team matches will be open doors.

“I am quite excited to see how we have evolved in five years. He transported me to that first tournament where we had no uniforms to train, where we had almost no water, and how nice to see how we have worked and evolved little by little. This is how great things are achieved, with patience and adding up”, said Félix, a goalkeeper who has been there since the initial formation of the women’s project and who has already been two times league champion (Opening 2017 and Closing 2022).

