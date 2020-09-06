International gang busted: Seven people arrested, narcotics worth Rs 45 crore seized. Video

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang of heroin traffickers by arresting seven people and seizing drugs worth Rs 48 crore. The NCB said that those arrested included an African man and a woman from Myanmar. Also Read – Kangana challenges Sanjay Raut, coming to Mumbai on September 9, stop if you can

"The gang was using the international courier route in view of limited number of international passenger flights," NCB Deputy Director (Expeditions) KPS Malhotra said in a statement. "This campaign was started earlier this month. Under this, a parcel of 970 grams of heroin was seized from a courier service in Delhi, which was brought from South Africa.

#WATCH An international module of heroin trafficking busted in Delhi; over 2 kg of heroin seized, while 2 parcels of unknown quantity traced live. A unique modus operandi of operating in various layers through courier was being followed by them: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pic.twitter.com/2hP2ZuJZYG – ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Malhotra said that after this the Bureau arrested Indian citizens Wahid, Mohsin, Shah Jahan, Haneef and Munnasir from a hotel in Mahipalpur, Delhi. After interrogating him, another parcel of about 980 grams was recovered. Later, a Myanmar woman and an African man were also arrested in this connection.

An NCB official said that the price of seized heroin in the international market has been estimated to be Rs 48 crore.