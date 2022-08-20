International Homeless Animal Day: the importance of adoption and responsible ownership

The International Day of the Homeless Animal (born in the United States) is the third week of August and the day may vary depending on the year (REUTERS)

With the main objective of provide a solution to the problem of overpopulation of animals found on the street, since 1982 the International Homeless Animal Day promoted by the International Society for Animal Rights, better known as DELIVERY for its acronym in English, in more than 50 countries and on 6 continents.

The International Homeless Animal Day is celebrated every third saturday in august. For this reason, the day may vary depending on the year. The first such celebration was held on August 15. Since then, many animal protection organizations, shelters and veterinarians have come together to raise awareness on this issue.

“The International Society of Animal rights will continue to fight for animal rights and will work for the day when the overpopulation of dogs and cats is a distant memoryas we have done for decades past”, said its president Susan Dapsisin a statement published on its website.

Cruelty against animals, especially the homeless, is uA constant concern for animal lovers in the city, despite the many non-profit organizations that work to rescue and rehabilitate these animals. In 2014 the Affinity Foundation conducted a study on the subject, revealing that In Spain alone, 16 pets are abandoned every hour, which would be equivalent to 140,191 pets per year.

“Not only are we raising awareness of the millions of dogs and cats that are left to fend for themselves on the streets or waiting in a shelter for someone to love them, but we are also We dedicate this day to taking a step forward and advancing in the fight to solve the pet overpopulation crisis and prevent the suffering it causes”, reads a statement from the non-profit organization PETA, the largest animal rights group in the world.

Between the main activities carried out by organizations around the world that watch over the care and rights of animals, are the following: adoption of pets, vaccination days, castration and sterilization, talks in schools and veterinary clinics, distribution of pamphlets, radio programs, exhibitions, charity collections and blessings of animals.

Argentina for the #LeySintientes

Argentine actress and activist Liz Solari launched a proclamation on the Change.org platform, addressed to national legislators, to approve a project aimed at recognizing animals as “sentient beings” and subjects of law (Photo: Santiago Saferstein)

actress and activist argentina Liz Solari launched a proclamation on the platform Change.org, addressed to national legislators, so that they approve a project aimed at recognizing animals as “sentient beings” and subjects of law.

The bill, which aims to amend the Civil Code and already has more than 35 thousand signatures, indicates that the “Argentina maintains the legal status of things when referring to (non-human) animals, denying them to be subjects of rights and endorse their sentience, intelligence and conscience recognized today by science”.

In the initiative, Solar explain what “qualifying animals as things is not a valid legal criterion”, because to “be consistent with the evolution of science and humanity’s awareness of how we perceive animals today, we must recognize them in the category of non-human persons and definitively remove them from the property regime and give them the rights that correspond to them”.

What to do to commemorate homeless animals in their day

Sterilization increases the quality and life expectancy of our pets by reducing the risk of diseases and other complications occurring in their reproductive organs (REUTERS)

In addition to adopting a pet, there are other ways to celebrate this date:

– Attend events they seek raise awareness of this problem.

– Bring your pets to be spayed or neutered.

– Volunteer at an animal shelter.

– Be part of collections for get food and materials to the centers who take care of street animals.

– Spread adoption messages on social networks.

“Each of us must do our part to end the crisis of overpopulation and homelessness. If you see a dog or cat that hasn’t been spayed yet, talk to its owner. If someone you know is talking about buying a dog, convince them to adopt. Let’s celebrate the next International Day of Homeless Animals by eliminating the need for them.” warn from PETA.

