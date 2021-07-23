International Information | Afghan President Calls Danish Siddiqui’s Father To Lengthen Condolences | LatestLY

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday referred to as the daddy of slain Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui and conveyed his condolences over the death of his son to his friends and family.

Siddiqui used to be the Leader Photographer for Reuters in India. He used to be killed all the way through the continuing violence in Kandahar’s Spin Boldak district.

“This afternoon, HE President Ashraf Ghani referred to as Professor Siddiqui, father of Reuters journalist overdue Danish Siddiqui, and conveyed his condolences over the demise of his son to his circle of relatives, pals and associates. The President termed his demise as a perfect loss for the journalism fraternity,” mentioned Aziz Amin, Particular Secretary to President Ghani.

Final week, Ghani had expressed grief over the demise of Danish Siddiqui, who used to be killed whilst overlaying the Taliban atrocities within the war-torn nation.

“I’m deeply saddened with the stunning experiences that Reuters Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui used to be killed whilst overlaying the Taliban atrocities in Kandahar,” he had mentioned.

“Whilst I lengthen my heartfelt condolences to Sediqqui’s circle of relatives and likewise to our media circle of relatives, I reiterate my executive’s unwavering dedication to freedom of speech and coverage of loose media and reporters,” Ghani had added.

India had raised the killing of the journalist on the United Countries Safety Council (UNSC).

Overseas Secretary Harsh Shringla remaining week at New York had mentioned, “We condemn the killing of Indian Photograph Journalist Danish Siddiqui whilst he used to be on a reporting task in Kandahar in Afghanistan the day prior to this. I lengthen our sincerest condolences to his bereaved circle of relatives.”(ANI)

