International Information | Amid COVID-19, Samsung Electronics Plant In Emergency In Vietnam | LatestLY

Seoul [South Korea], July 16 (ANI/International Financial): As Vietnamese establishments determined to near crops because of the unfold of COVID-19, Korean firms running in Vietnam have additionally been in an emergency.

In keeping with the business on Thursday, Board of Control of Saigon Prime Tech Park (SHTP), a countrywide strategic commercial advanced situated in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, just lately ordered firms in SHTP to near their factories.

This can be a measure to forestall workers from commuting to forestall the unfold of COVID-19. On this advanced, many world electronics firms akin to Samsung Electronics, america corporate Intel and Eastern corporate Nidec are situated.

The Samsung Electronics plant in Ho Chi Minh Town has 280,000 sq. ft web page and about 7,000 workers. Primary merchandise are TVs, washing machines, fridges, and displays.

Till now, there are reportedly no manufacturing delays at Samsung Electronics’ plant. This is because Samsung Electronics is making plans to proceed productions via offering room and board to workers in plant. It’s reported that Samsung Electronics will publish this plan to the board of control of SHTP.

Samsung Electronics is these days running a smartphone plant in Bac Ninh Province and a house equipment plant in Ho Chi Minh Town. Bac Ninh plant is the most important plant amongst Samsung Electronics’ crops in Vietnam. In Bac Ninh Province, there are crops of Samsung Electronics’ companions akin to Samsung Show also are situated.

LG Electronics is these days running a manufacturing plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The primary product is house home equipment. Till now, it’s reported that LG Electronics’ plant has no have an effect on from the unfold of COVID-19. LG Electronics, LG Innotek, and LG Show also are situated in Hai Phong. (ANI/International Financial)

