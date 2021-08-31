International Information | Australia Getting Vaccine In Switch With Singapore | LatestLY

Canberra, Aug 31 (AP) Australia says it has reached a handle Singapore to procure 500,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine subsequent week in go back for handing over the similar collection of pictures to Singapore in December.

Australia purchased 1 million Pfizer doses from Poland for an undisclosed worth previous this month.

Part of Australia’s inhabitants is locked down because of an epidemic of the delta variant of the coronavirus that started in Sydney in June.

Australian executive leaders plan to finish lockdowns as soon as 80% of a space’s citizens elderly 16 and older are absolutely vaccinated. Simplest 34% of that concentrate on inhabitants was once absolutely vaccinated by means of this week. (AP)

