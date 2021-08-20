International Information | Blinken, Jaishankar Speak about Scenario In Afghanistan, Agree To Proceed Coordination | LatestLY

Washington, Aug 20 (PTI) US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with India’s Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday over the chaotic scenario in Afghanistan.

The Taliban took regulate of Afghanistan on Sunday. Their unexpected victory, which comes as the United States withdraws from the rustic following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul’s airport, from the place The usa and allied international locations are looking to safely evacuate 1000’s of voters and allies.

“Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar mentioned Afghanistan and agreed to persisted coordination,” State Division spokesperson Ned Worth stated in a readout of the decision.

