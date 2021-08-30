International Information | Blinken To Host Digital Ministerial Assembly With Key Companions On Afghanistan | LatestLY

Washington, Aug 30 (PTI) US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Monday will host a digital ministerial assembly with key companions on Afghanistan, his spokesperson mentioned.

The international locations that had been indexed through america for the digital ministerial assembly on Afghanistan come with, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, Turkey and Qatar, along side the Ecu Union and the NATO.

Additionally Learn | Joe Biden Will pay Respects to US Troops Killed in Kabul Assault in Afghanistan.

“The members will talk about an aligned manner for the times and weeks forward,” State Division spokesperson Ned Worth mentioned.

Later within the day, Blinken will talk on American efforts since August 14 and talk about the best way ahead, he mentioned.

Additionally Learn | Afghanistan Disaster: Pakistan Officers Urge International to Give ‘Likelihood’ to Taliban.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, thenewstrace Workforce won’t have changed or edited the content material frame)