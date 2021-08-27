International Information | Bomber Carried Surprisingly Huge Explosive Pack | LatestLY

Washington, Aug 28 (AP) The suicide bomber who killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 US carrier participants on the Kabul airport carried about 25 kilos of explosives, loaded with shrapnel, a US legitimate stated Friday.

The huge quantity of explosives and spray of shrapnel created this kind of massive blast that it killed US troops who had been throughout the airport gate in addition to troops and Afghans out of doors, stated the legitimate, who spoke on situation of anonymity to speak about initial tests of the bombing.

A extra regimen suicide bomber will steadily lift from 5 to ten kilos of explosives.

In step with officers, the bomber were given to inside a number of yards of the Kabul airport gate, the place Afghans had been crowded in as a part of the continued chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan. (AP)

