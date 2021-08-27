International Information | Congo’s Ex-health Minister Arrested | LatestLY

Kinshasa (Congo), Aug 28 (AP) Government have arrested Congo’s former public fitness minister following allegations he misappropriated greater than $1 million in price range allotted by way of the International Financial institution to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Eteni Longondo has maintained his innocence, however he used to be taken to the central jail of Makala following an hours-long courtroom continuing in Kinshasa, in line with Inspector Basic of Finance Jules Alingeti.

It used to be no longer right away identified what particular fees Longondo confronted or whether or not he had retained a legal professional.

The alleged acts of mismanagement had come to mild throughout investigations performed on the Ministry of Well being and the Central Financial institution of Congo, Alingeti mentioned.

Longondo were appointed to the fitness minister place in 2019 and controlled the primary wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Congo previous to being changed in April. (AP)

